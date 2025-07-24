West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquitoes in Marseilles, Illinois

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) — Health officials report that mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been detected in LaSalle County. The mosquitoes were collected on July 22 in Marseilles, Illinois, marking the first documented case of the virus in the area this year.

According to the LaSalle County Health Department, environmental health staff conducted testing on the collected batch and confirmed the presence of the virus. Jennifer Arroyo, Director of Environmental Health, stated, “This is the time of year we expect to see West Nile virus activity increase. The rain we have experienced recently could contribute to areas of standing water and mosquito breeding.”

Experts advise residents to take precautions against mosquito bites. They recommend using insect repellent and removing items around homes that can hold water, as these can serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

While the risk of infection remains low, officials stress the importance of protective measures. “Wear your insect repellent, especially during the evening hours, to help prevent illness,” Arroyo added.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex mosquito, which can become infected after feeding on an infected bird. Most people will not exhibit symptoms after being infected, but common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. These symptoms can last from a few days to several weeks and, in rare instances, may lead to severe illnesses such as paralysis or meningitis.

People aged over 60 and those with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for severe outcomes. The Illinois Department of Public Health encourages the public to “Fight the Bite” by practicing the three “R’s”: Reduce, Repel, and Report.

Residents are encouraged to maintain tight-fitting screens on doors and windows, eliminate or refresh sources of standing water weekly, wear protective clothing outdoors, and report stagnant water locations. For more information on West Nile Virus statistics in LaSalle County, visit the health department’s website.