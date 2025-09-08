West Point Cancels Ceremony for Tom Hanks Amid Controversy

WEST POINT, N.Y. — The West Point Association of Graduates has canceled a ceremony honoring actor Tom Hanks, who was set to receive the Sylvanus Thayer Award on Sept. 25. The decision comes as the military service academy faces scrutiny under the Trump administration.

The information was disclosed in an internal email from Mark Bieger, the association’s president and CEO. Bieger stated that the cancellation would allow West Point to concentrate on its main goal: preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the U.S. Army.

While it remains unclear whether Hanks will still receive the award or if it has been completely scrapped, the alumni association did not respond to requests for further comment.

Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on the matter, criticizing the award on social media. He stated, “West Point should be focused on training the next generation of warfighters, not celebrating woke leftwing celebrities with awards!”

Hanks, acclaimed for his roles in military-themed films like “Saving Private Ryan” and for his advocacy for veterans, was slated to receive the honor due to his significant contributions to veteran affairs.

The Sylvanus Thayer Award has been presented annually since 1958, honoring citizens whose accomplishments exemplify West Point’s motto: “Duty, Honor, Country.” Previous awardees include notable figures from various fields.

Board Chairman Robert McDonald praised Hanks in a June announcement, noting that he has significantly enhanced the portrayal of soldiers and contributed to the care of American veterans.

In recent changes following the Trump administration’s policies, West Point has undergone considerable adjustments, including the reevaluation of leadership and curriculum at service academies nationwide. In a separate initiative, the Department of Defense is being proposed to be renamed back to the Department of War.

The abrupt cancellation of Hanks’ award ceremony marks a notable shift in West Point’s recent tradition of honoring civilian contributions to the military. The institution has historically maintained a nonpartisan stance, making this situation particularly unusual.

Hanks, known for supporting various political figures and initiatives, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 by Barack Obama.

As discussions continue regarding the future of military education and awards, the public awaits clarity on the status of Hanks’ award and the factors influencing this unusual cancellation.