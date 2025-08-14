West Virginia Faces Decline as News Deserts Emerge

HURRICANE, W.Va. — West Virginia is facing a crisis in local news as the state has become home to numerous news deserts. With more than two newspapers closing each week across the country, over 3,000 papers have ceased operations in the last two decades. In West Virginia, 43 out of 55 counties have only one local news source, ranking the state 46th for local news accessibility.

Experts warn that the decline of local news contributes to a decrease in civic engagement. Tim Franklin, director of the Local News Initiative at Northwestern University‘s Medill School of Journalism, stated, “When you lose local news reporting and coverage, civic participation declines. Turnout in local elections goes down, and the number of candidates running for local office decreases.”

In Putnam County, The Hurricane Breeze continues to provide critical local news. Ron Allen, the paper’s owner and publisher, noted the difficulty of maintaining the news outlet alone at the age of 82. He expressed, “I don’t believe that there’s anyone that’s going to step in and do what I continue to do.” Betsy Allen, his collaborator, emphasized the need to uphold their family legacy, which dates back to 1913.

The challenge of preserving local journalism is echoed by Randy Yohe, Huntington bureau chief for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. He shared the importance of local news in informing communities about traffic conditions and events from I-64 to neighboring counties. “Local news is important because it talks about what’s happening in your community, in your backyard,” Yohe said.

Stephen Baldwin, owner of The Real West Virginia, also highlighted the role of local media in conveying the authentic intricacies of the state’s political landscape. “We want to operate as an outlet that folks aren’t sure from day to day what the perspective is,” he explained.

The decline of local news in West Virginia raises concerns about a disconnection within communities, a trend that could further affect local governance and civic responsibility.