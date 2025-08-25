News
West Virginia Lottery: New Games and Big Wins Await Players
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lottery players in West Virginia have a variety of options to choose from as they look to strike it rich. The state offers popular national games like Powerball and Mega Millions, available to all players.
In addition to these national draws, West Virginia residents can enjoy games such as Lotto America, Daily 3, Daily 4, and Cash 25. Each game offers players different chances to win, and the excitement continues to build around lottery results.
Recently, big wins across the United States have caught the attention of many. A ticketholder in California won a substantial amount in December 2024, reminding players that life-changing jackpots are possible.
On Thursday, August 21, 2025, results for lottery games included numbers 4-1-2 for Daily 3, 9-8-7-3 for Daily 4, and 10-11-14-23-24-25 for Cash 25. Players are encouraged to check their tickets regularly and stay informed about winning numbers.
Winning numbers are sponsored by local companies. Tickets can be conveniently purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals also sell lottery tickets, making access easy for travelers.
For those who prefer to play from home, tickets can be ordered online through various platforms. States such as Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and West Virginia allow online purchases. The Jackpocket app enables users to choose their lottery game and numbers, track their ticket, and claim their winnings all from their phones or computers.
Jackpocket is recognized as the official digital lottery courier for the USA TODAY Network. However, it’s important to play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available through resources like the national helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER.
Recent Posts
- Joy Taylor Blasts Jason Whitlock on Cam Newton Podcast
- West Virginia Lottery: New Games and Big Wins Await Players
- Razor Blade COVID Variant Causes Surge in Cases in Lowcountry
- Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman Discuss Love in ‘The Roses’
- The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri Addresses Syd and Carmy’s Chemistry
- NASA Discovers Surprising Carbon Dioxide Cloud Around Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
- US, Israel, Syria in Crucial Talks for Security Agreement
- Emotional Impact Statements Delivered at Erin Patterson’s Pre-Sentencing Hearing
- BTS Members Reunite and Prepare for 2026 Comeback
- AI Image Generator Nano Banana Sparks Debate Over Photoshop’s Future
- France Summons US Ambassador Over Antisemitism Letter Accusations
- Priscila Valverde Eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos México
- Sacramento State Plans Major Campus Expansion Downtown
- Fourth Elimination Shakes Up ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ This Sunday
- Oklahoma State University Powers New Developments at CERN’s ATLAS Detector
- Tony Haynes to retire after 28 seasons with NC State sports
- 33 Years Later: Texas Yogurt Shop Murders Still Unresolved
- Mariano Navone to Face Marcos Giron in Winston-Salem Open Match
- US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Begins Title Defense Against Rebeka Masarova
- Jessica Pegula Discusses US Open Changes and Mixed Doubles Joy