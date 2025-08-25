West Virginia Lottery: New Games and Big Wins Await Players

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lottery players in West Virginia have a variety of options to choose from as they look to strike it rich. The state offers popular national games like Powerball and Mega Millions, available to all players.

In addition to these national draws, West Virginia residents can enjoy games such as Lotto America, Daily 3, Daily 4, and Cash 25. Each game offers players different chances to win, and the excitement continues to build around lottery results.

Recently, big wins across the United States have caught the attention of many. A ticketholder in California won a substantial amount in December 2024, reminding players that life-changing jackpots are possible.

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, results for lottery games included numbers 4-1-2 for Daily 3, 9-8-7-3 for Daily 4, and 10-11-14-23-24-25 for Cash 25. Players are encouraged to check their tickets regularly and stay informed about winning numbers.

Winning numbers are sponsored by local companies. Tickets can be conveniently purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals also sell lottery tickets, making access easy for travelers.

For those who prefer to play from home, tickets can be ordered online through various platforms. States such as Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and West Virginia allow online purchases. The Jackpocket app enables users to choose their lottery game and numbers, track their ticket, and claim their winnings all from their phones or computers.

Jackpocket is recognized as the official digital lottery courier for the USA TODAY Network. However, it’s important to play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available through resources like the national helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER.