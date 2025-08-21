West Virginia Lottery Players Can Win Big with Various Games

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lottery players in West Virginia have a range of opportunities to win big, featuring several popular national games and local draws. Tickets are available at various locations, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores.

Among the games offered are Powerball and Mega Millions, which attract many hopeful players. Additionally, residents can participate in Lotto America, Daily 3, Daily 4, and Cash 25 for a chance at substantial rewards.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, the winning numbers for the lottery games were: 31-59-62-65-68 for Powerball, with a Power Play of 2, and 03-12-27-35-39 for Lotto America. This week’s draws have stirred excitement among players looking to strike it lucky.

In a nationwide context, big wins have also occurred elsewhere, including a California resident who won a staggering $343 million in December 2024 through Powerball.

The Jackpocket app has made it easier for players to purchase tickets online in West Virginia and various other states. Users can select their numbers, place orders, and manage their tickets directly from their phones or computers.

However, players must remember to gamble responsibly. Those who need support can contact gambling hotlines like 1-800-GAMBLER for assistance. Participants should also be aware of local regulations and eligibility requirements before playing.

Winning lottery numbers are accessible through several channels, keeping players informed and engaged in the hope of changing their fortunes.