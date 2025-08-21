News
West Virginia Lottery Players Can Win Big with Various Games
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lottery players in West Virginia have a range of opportunities to win big, featuring several popular national games and local draws. Tickets are available at various locations, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores.
Among the games offered are Powerball and Mega Millions, which attract many hopeful players. Additionally, residents can participate in Lotto America, Daily 3, Daily 4, and Cash 25 for a chance at substantial rewards.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, the winning numbers for the lottery games were: 31-59-62-65-68 for Powerball, with a Power Play of 2, and 03-12-27-35-39 for Lotto America. This week’s draws have stirred excitement among players looking to strike it lucky.
In a nationwide context, big wins have also occurred elsewhere, including a California resident who won a staggering $343 million in December 2024 through Powerball.
The Jackpocket app has made it easier for players to purchase tickets online in West Virginia and various other states. Users can select their numbers, place orders, and manage their tickets directly from their phones or computers.
However, players must remember to gamble responsibly. Those who need support can contact gambling hotlines like 1-800-GAMBLER for assistance. Participants should also be aware of local regulations and eligibility requirements before playing.
Winning lottery numbers are accessible through several channels, keeping players informed and engaged in the hope of changing their fortunes.
Recent Posts
- West Virginia Lottery Players Can Win Big with Various Games
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for August 20, 2025
- Vermont Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Captured in Connecticut
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $643 Million After No Winner
- AEW Dynamite Causes Chaos Before Forbidden Door in Glasgow
- Michigan and Ohio Lottery Results for August 19, 2025 Revealed
- Gloucester Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize, Shares It With Daughters
- Heatwave to Bring Risks of Fires and Thunderstorms Across Southwest
- Ayesha Curry Reflects on Life Changes After Marrying NBA Star Steph Curry
- Christian Bale’s Western Took Over Three Decades to Make
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition’s Switch 2 Performance Disappoints at Gamescom 2025
- Jesse Metcalfe Denies Awareness of ‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast Drama
- Rally Calls for Release of Student Arrested by Immigration Agents
- Bane’s Dark Origin Explored in Absolute Batman #11
- The Penguin Showrunner Discusses Season Two and Batman’s Absence
- NBA 2K26 Unveils Latest Player Ratings Ahead of Exciting Season
- Two Earthquakes Hit Coronaca, South Carolina in One Night
- Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut: A Bold Entry into Bollywood
- MDR Dasher Keyboard Inspired by Severance Surges Past Funding Goal
- Kali Uchis Concert Celebrates Divine Femininity in San Francisco