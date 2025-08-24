News
West Virginia Lottery Results for August 23, 2025, Announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Lottery has released the results for its games on Saturday, August 23, 2025, providing a chance for players to check their tickets.
In the Powerball draw, the numbers were 11-14-34-47-51, with a Power Play of 18. Other results included the Lucky Ball numbers, which were 09-11-17-25-42 with a Lucky Ball of 11.
Local players also participated in the Daily games. The results for the Daily 3 were Day: 7-3-4 and Night: 5-5-9. The Daily 4 numbers were Day: 5-4-2-1 and Night: 1-3-2-1.
Players could also try their luck with Idaho games, which include offerings like Lotto America and Lucky For Life. These national games are popular among state residents.
Tickets are available for purchase at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores throughout the state. Players can also order tickets online via the Jackpocket app, the official digital lottery courier of the USA Today Network, allowing for a seamless gaming experience from home.
Jackpocket provides the convenience of selecting lottery games, placing orders, and viewing tickets digitally. Note that players must be 18 years or older and physically present in locations where the service operates.
If you have a gambling problem, assistance is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. Ensure you play responsibly.
Recent Posts
- Minnesota State Fair Kicks Off with New Foods and Exciting Events
- San Antonio Shoppers Score Big with $1 Million Powerball Ticket
- Preseason Finale Highlights Key NFL Roster Battles Ahead of Cuts
- Browns Coach Confirms Rookies’ Roles Ahead of Preseason Finale
- Premier League Predictions: Matchday Two Highlights
- Sam Bairstow Disqualified from DP World Tour Following Scoring Error
- NYT Strands Word Game Offers New Puzzles Daily
- Mexican Senator Sparks Controversy Over U.S. Drug Cartel Assistance Request
- Explosion at Louisiana Plant Prompts Evacuation Order
- Cardano Bulls Anticipate Price Rally Above $2 After Breaking $1
- Sachia Vickery Embraces OnlyFans Amid U.S. Open Qualifiers
- South Carolina Faces Record Rainfall, Flooding Risks This Weekend
- Major Matchups to Watch in MLB DFS on August 23, 2025
- Katee Sackhoff Opens Up About Confidence Struggles After ‘The Mandalorian’
- Tour Championship Final Round Set for Sunday in Atlanta
- Young Tennis Star Julieta Pareja Prepares for US Open Challenge
- U.S. Early Adults Face Alarming Rise in Mortality Rates Since Pandemic
- Tigers Eye Veterans as Trade Deadline Approaches Amid Struggles
- Tennessee Lottery Results for August 23, 2025, Announced
- Generation X’s Spending Power Challenges Marketing Norms