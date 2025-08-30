West Virginia Mountaineers Open Season Against Robert Morris Colonials

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia Mountaineers are set to kick off their 2025 college football season on Saturday, Aug. 30, when they host the Robert Morris Colonials at Milan Puskar Stadium. This matchup marks the beginning of Rich Rodriguez‘s second tenure as head coach.

The Mountaineers enter this season with a 22-0 record against FCS opponents, while the Colonials hope to secure their first win against an FBS team. Last season, West Virginia struggled with a 6-7 record, leading to the dismissal of former head coach Neal Brown. In contrast, Robert Morris finished third in the Northeast Conference with a 7-5 record.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Mountaineers are favored by 38.5 points, with an over/under of 55.5 total points for the match.

Key players to watch include Jahiem White, a running back for WVU, who had four 100-yard games as a freshman in 2023. With the departure of CJ Donaldson to Ohio State, White is expected to be the lead back. He rushed for 845 yards last season and could have a breakout performance.

For Robert Morris, Zach Tanner, a redshirt junior quarterback, is anticipated to start. He threw for 453 yards and four touchdowns last season. Tanner’s ability to manage pressure and extend plays will be vital for the Colonials if they aim to compete against a strong Big 12 defense. He ended the last season with a strong outing, passing for 268 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over Stonehill.

The quarterback situation for West Virginia remains uncertain, with multiple players including Nicco Marchiol and Jaylen Henderson vying for the starting spot. The coaching staff is likely to evaluate each during the game, especially under the pressure of early performance.

Both teams are coping with roster changes, but the Mountaineers maintain a considerable talent edge. Coach Rodriguez emphasizes immediate results; a slow start could present chances for an opportunistic Robert Morris to keep the game competitive.

Despite their roster overhaul, WVU’s approach features a powerful rushing attack, poised to dominate the game. Rodriguez’s return brings renewed hope, and with a home-field advantage, West Virginia is expected to secure a decisive victory.