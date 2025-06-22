West Virginia University Signs Top Wide Receiver Malachi Thompson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has secured a commitment from the state’s top wide receiver, Malachi Thompson. The Nitro High School standout made his announcement on Sunday evening during a live Instagram session, confirming his decision following an official visit to campus.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Thompson has gained attention for his impressive performances on the field, particularly during a recent 7-on-7 tournament where he showcased his physical skills and exceptional hands. “During the game, the coaches took me into their facility twice and said I was doing a great job,” Thompson told EerSports. “They showed a lot of interest and watched every game.”

After his standout performance, the WVU coaching staff reviewed his film and quickly extended him an offer. Wide receivers coach reached out to Thompson the following day, discussing the details of an official visit.

In the previous season, Thompson caught 74 passes for 1,593 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, which earned him All-State honors and the prestigious Randy Moss Award for the state’s top receiver. This came after he had an impressive sophomore year with 57 receptions for 1,264 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Though Thompson may not hold a national ranking, he is regarded as one of the best wide receivers in West Virginia for the 2026 class. The Mountaineers were his most noteworthy offer, with interest also coming from schools like Akron, Marshall, Ohio, Temple, and Toledo.

Thompson’s athletic achievements include playing in 23 games, amassing over 2,900 yards, and 38 touchdowns in his career. At just 16 years old, he also maintains a 3.2 GPA, accompanied by seven current Division I offers.