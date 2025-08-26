News
Western New York Player Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize
MIDDLEPORT, New York – A lucky lottery player from Western New York has won a third-place jackpot worth $50,000. The winning ticket was sold at Chapman’s Market on Ridge Road in Middleport.
According to the New York State Lottery, this prize adds to the list of recent winners in the region. The New York Lottery features various games, including the popular Cash4Life, which offers the chance to win $1,000 daily for life.
The winning numbers for the recent draws were announced, alongside other games like Powerball and Mega Millions. The latest Powerball drawing’s winning numbers included the white balls 11, 14, 34, 47, 51 and the red Powerball 18. The estimated jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing has reached $750 million.
“Feeling lucky? You never know when your ticket could be the winning one,” said a spokesperson for the New York Lottery.
In New York, lottery tickets are available for purchase at gas stations, convenience stores, and online through platforms like Jackpocket. Overall, the odds of winning a prize in the Cash4Life game are approximately 1 in 7.76.
Lottery officials remind players to gamble responsibly and provide resources for those facing gambling issues.
