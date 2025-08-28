Western Sydney University Revives Bachelor of Performing Arts After 18-Year Hiatus

PARRAMATTA, Australia – Western Sydney University is reviving its Bachelor of Performing Arts (Acting) program, in partnership with Actors Centre Australia (ACA). The program returns after an 18-year break, aiming to train the next generation of actors.

The revival was announced during a special event held on August 25, 2025, at the university’s Parramatta South campus. Among the attendees were Vice-Chancellor and President Distinguished Professor George Williams AO and David Chiem, the Founder and CEO of MindChamps.

This updated degree will be offered through the School of Humanities and Communication Arts and it seeks to build on the legacy of Theatre Nepean. Notable alumni have included stars such as Joel Edgerton and Yvonne Strahovski.

Starting in Semester 1, 2026, the program is described as offering students immersive, conservatory-style education. “Our region deserves its own dedicated, world-class performing arts program,” said Professor Williams.

David Chiem echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of creativity in today’s AI-driven world. He stated, “This degree fuses the craft of acting with the neuroscience of the Champion Mindset.”

Hugh Jackman, a patron of ACA and also an alumnus, praised the partnership as a transformative force for Australia’s arts education. “Together, they’re going to create an educational environment for students to thrive,” Jackman noted.

The program will feature 20 core subjects on stage and screen performance, integrating traditional acting techniques with contemporary insights, making graduates highly equipped for the evolving creative industry.

Students will gain access to world-class facilities and have opportunities for internships and industry collaborations to further enhance their education.

For more information about the Bachelor of Performing Arts (Acting), potential students can visit the university’s website.