Westin Wilson’s Rise: From Dad to UFC Fighter in South Carolina

SIMPNSONVILLE, South Carolina — Westin Wilson, a 36-year-old featherweight fighter, made headlines after securing his first win in the UFC. Before that victory, he was just another dad in the neighborhood, but now he’s a local hero.

Wilson’s breakthrough came in June 2024 when he submitted Jeka Saragih in under two minutes at a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas. Since that moment, his life has changed dramatically.

“The week I get back, it’s still summertime,” Wilson recalled. “I go to the pool with my kids and suddenly everyone knows who I am. Now they all want to talk to me and say they’re fans.”

His daughter, previously defending his honor against local kids’ taunts, no longer needs to step in. “Just one win changed everything,” he said with a laugh.

Fans from the neighborhood have rallied around Wilson, with many planning to watch his next fight. This match will take place early Saturday morning as he faces Yizha in Shanghai.

After a year on the sidelines due to scheduling conflicts rather than injury, Wilson is eager to return to the Octagon. “We’re here now and we’re ready to rock,” he stated.

Outside of fighting, Wilson is a dedicated family man and a software company executive. He’s even working on a documentary titled “Paperweight,” which follows a musician’s journey through fighting.

In the trailer for the documentary, he provocatively suggests, “I think everybody in the world should be punched in the face… at least once in your life.” He believes that the experience of combat can change a person.

Wilson emphasizes that fighting humbles individuals, saying, “It makes you recognize that there’s always a badder dude in the room.” Despite his tough exterior, he remains grounded, avoiding grand proclamations about his upcoming match against Yizha.

Ready for the fight on August 23, Wilson is focused on the immediate goal of making weight and performing well. “I’m trying to keep my goals short term right now,” he said. “But I’m having too much fun with my life right now.”

With excitement building in his neighborhood and the UFC community, Wilson’s journey continues as he aims for more victories in the Octagon.