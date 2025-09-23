Wet Tuesday in Omaha: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Tuesday is expected to be wet in the Omaha area with on-and-off showers throughout the day. Meteorologist Sean Everson reports that while the severe weather threat has passed, residents should prepare for heavy rain, especially south of Interstate 80.

This morning, scattered showers will create slippery roads, likely impacting the morning commute. Drivers are advised to slow down and stay alert. Temperatures are forecasted to remain in the lower 70s, a significant drop from Monday’s near 90 degrees.

Overnight rain could lead to minor flooding, particularly in southern Nebraska, where some areas have already received between 2 and 4 inches of rain. The rainfall from Eppley Airfield measured a third of an inch, contributing to a wet start.

While thunderstorms are possible during the evening, the risk of severe weather remains low. Tonight, temperatures will cool down to the lower 60s, with rain expected to diminish to light sprinkles by Friday morning.

Looking ahead, more storms are anticipated for Friday afternoon, maintaining cooler conditions in the 70s. The weekend forecasts scattered showers, potentially impacting tailgating events in Lincoln for the upcoming game.

Residents should be prepared for ongoing rain chances and limited sunshine as the week progresses, with highs returning to the low 80s. The rain pattern looks to continue into early next week with another chance of showers on Monday.