Wheel of Fortune Introduces Fanday Funday for Season 43

LOS ANGELES, CA – Wheel of Fortune is set to shake things up for Season 43 with a new giveaway concept called Fanday Funday. Social Media Correspondent Maggie Sajak announced the change in a video shared on Instagram on September 8, the day before the season premiere.

Sajak showcased potential outfits for the premiere, explaining she aimed to choose something “festive, light, and happy.” One choice featured a long red halter-top dress, while another was a ribbed sleeveless red dress with pockets. She also presented a third option, a long-sleeve orange dress with a flower detail on the hip.

In her announcement, Sajak excitedly stated, “You all know and love Fan Fridays, right? We’re switching it up a little bit this year, and we’re going to be doing Fanday Funday.” The new format allows fans to win prizes on any day of the week, with surprise announcements from Sajak regarding the “word of the day” for giveaways.

The giveaways will include cash, vacations, and various luxury items. After sharing details about the new giveaway rules, Sajak chose between silver open-toe heels and white kitten heel sandals to complete her outfit.

Also announced was that Season 43 will begin airing on September 9 and that episodes will stream the following day. Fans will only find five episodes available at a time on streaming platforms, so they are urged to stay current with the show.

This season promises to bring additional excitement, including more tournaments and bigger prizes. Viewers can look forward to seeing Sajak and host Pat Sajak together again. For updates and exclusive interviews, fans are encouraged to follow Wheel of Fortune’s social media channels.