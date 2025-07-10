Whistleblower Claims DOJ Official Ignored Court Orders Amid Migrant Deportations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — New evidence has emerged in a whistleblower complaint accusing Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove of instructing colleagues to disregard court orders during a controversial plan to deport undocumented migrants. Erez Reuveni, a former Department of Justice (DOJ) attorney, filed the complaint alleging that Bove made remarks suggesting a need to tell the courts to “f*** off,” ahead of the deportations to El Salvador.

The accusations were bolstered by emails and text messages sent to Congress by Reuveni. In a message to DOJ Deputy Director August Flentje on the day of the deportations, Reuveni inquired about the implications of Bove’s crude remarks made in a previous meeting. Flentje jokingly responded that the agency was “likely saved for today by the fact that [Judge James] Boasberg is on vacation.”

On March 15, after the deportations were criticized for violating a court order, Reuveni suggested sending a middle finger emoji to the court as a filing. Flentje replied, “So stupid.”

Reuveni’s whistleblower complaint states that plans to defy court orders were discussed weeks before the deportations occurred. He highlighted an instance during a March meeting where Bove indicated that the DOJ might resist any judicial interference. “We would need to tell the courts ‘f*** you’,” Bove allegedly stated.

The deportations involved Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man with a protective order against his removal to El Salvador, which is known for human rights violations. Reuveni asserts that multiple parties within the DOJ were aware of the court order but proceeded with deportations regardless.

On the day of the deportations, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Drew Ensign told a federal judge he was unsure whether removals would take place within the next 48 hours, despite having been at a meeting the prior day where Bove stated planes were ready to depart.

Senate Judiciary Committee member Dick Durbin criticized the DOJ’s actions, stating that the evidence highlighted a blatant disregard for the rule of law. “These episodes can only lead to one conclusion: Emil Bove belongs nowhere near the federal bench,” Durbin said.

As the Senate confirmation process for Bove continues, concerns about his ethics and professional judgment loom large, especially in light of the incidents surrounding the deportations of Abrego Garcia and others. “If Mr. Bove simply ‘can’t recall’ any of this and demands his subordinates compromise their professional obligations, he doesn’t have the moral judgment or character to serve in a lifetime position on the federal court,” added Durbin.

Last week, Justice Department attorney Bridget O’Hickey acknowledged that Abrego Garcia’s deportation was a mistake, further complicating the narrative surrounding Bove and his confirmation.