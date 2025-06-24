Sports
Whit Merrifield Announces Retirement After Nine MLB Seasons
Toronto, Canada — Whit Merrifield, a versatile infielder and outfielder, announced his retirement from professional baseball on Tuesday after a career spanning nine seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB).
In a statement released through his agency, Merrifield, 36, expressed gratitude for his time in baseball, noting, “When it came down to it, it was an easy decision. Many factors played a role in my decision, but the main one was a six-pound, six-ounce gift from God my wife and I were blessed with in March of 2024.” This addition to his family shifted his priorities, leading to his decision to step away from the game.
Merrifield played most notably for the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays. He was especially recognized for his impressive track record during his tenure with the Royals, where he became a three-time All-Star. In his final season in 2023, he looked to finish strong, putting up a solid slash line of .272/.318/.382 with 11 home runs and 26 stolen bases.
Drafted by the Royals in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB draft, Merrifield made his MLB debut in 2016. Over his career, he played in 1,147 games, accumulating a .280 batting average, 94 home runs, and a remarkable 218 stolen bases. He led the American League in stolen bases three times and earned accolades for his defensive abilities throughout his career.
“Toronto, playing for an entire country was an honor I’ll never forget,” Merrifield said as he reflected on his journey through various MLB teams. He fondly recalled his time with each organization, highlighting the impact they had on his development both as a player and a person.
As he embarks on this new chapter of fatherhood, Merrifield expressed excitement about the future: “I can’t wait to tell my story to my daughter one day. What a ride. Thanks for everything.”
