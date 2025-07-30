White House to Announce National Crypto Stockpile with XRP Rumors

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House is set to reveal its first national crypto stockpile report on Wednesday, July 30, sparking interest in whether the digital asset XRP will be included along with established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

This initiative follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in March 2025, which established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile aimed at managing cryptocurrencies seized through law enforcement actions.

Industry insiders are speculating that the report will highlight not only BTC but also XRP, Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL), potentially marking a significant shift in the U.S. government’s approach to digital assets.

XRP has attracted the most attention due to its ongoing legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Inclusion in the government’s stockpile could indicate a change in how the government views and regulates this token, potentially bolstering its legitimacy in the marketplace.

The report is a key component of broader federal efforts to evaluate and manage digital currencies, with the potential to reshape regulatory perspectives and instill greater confidence among institutional investors.

Ahead of the report, recent comments from government officials have hinted at XRP’s strategic significance for cross-border payments, suggesting further examination of blockchain technology in financial systems.

While XRP’s future inclusion is uncertain, analysts believe it could significantly influence its adoption across both public and private sectors, depending on the content of the upcoming report.

For now, market participants remain cautious, as the report’s revelations could have profound implications for the cryptocurrency landscape in the United States.