White House Defends Health Secretary Amid CDC Turmoil and Resignations

Washington, D.C. — The White House is standing by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., commonly known as RFK Jr., following a tumultuous week at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that has led to calls for his dismissal.

On Friday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller praised Kennedy, calling him “a crown jewel of this administration”. This comes after CDC Chief Dr. Susan Monarez was abruptly removed from her position. The White House stated Monarez was “not aligned with the president’s agenda,” and Jim O'Neill, Kennedy’s deputy, has since been appointed as her replacement.

The White House’s support for Kennedy follows the resignation of at least three senior CDC leaders, who expressed concerns about his leadership and vaccine policies. Critics have called for Kennedy to resign, with Miller asserting that he is one of the world’s foremost advocates for public health and is working diligently to restore the CDC’s credibility.

Despite not having a medical degree, Kennedy oversees the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which includes agencies like the CDC. His tenure has been marked by significant changes and funding cuts that have frustrated many public health officials.

Dr. Debra Houry, a former CDC Chief Medical Officer, publicly criticized Kennedy’s policies, expressing concerns that they lacked scientific integrity. “We are at risk of losing the capacity to respond effectively to outbreaks and prevent diseases due to these policies,” she stated.

Calls for Kennedy’s resignation have grown among Democrats, including Georgia senator Jon Ossoff, who denounced Kennedy as a “quack.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also chimed in, stating, “Donald Trump knew Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would be a disastrous pick to lead health care in America and he nominated him anyway.”

Even some Republicans, including Senator Susan Collins of Maine, have voiced concerns about Monarez’s firing, stating there was “no basis” for her removal.

In an effort to address the discontent within the agency, Kennedy wrote an open letter to CDC employees reaffirming his commitment to rebuild trust and transparency. He declared the CDC a critical guardian of America’s health and security.