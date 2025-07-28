News
White House Halts Polygraph Tests Amid Leaker Controversy
ISTANBUL, March 31, 2025 — The White House has decided to cease the use of polygraph tests by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to identify leaks within the Department of Defense. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced this decision, emphasizing President Donald Trump‘s unwavering support for Hegseth.
The halt follows concerns raised by senior adviser Patrick Weaver, who alerted administration officials that he may be required to undergo a lie detector test. Weaver, who previously worked with the National Security Council during Trump’s first term, found the potential testing alarming.
The investigation into leaks began in late March with a memo from Joe Kasper, Hegseth’s then-chief of staff. In the March 21 memo, Kasper emphasized the need for immediate action due to unauthorized disclosures of national security information. He stated, “The use of polygraphs in the execution of this investigation will be in accordance with applicable law and policy.”
Multiple tests had already been conducted before the White House intervened, including tests on Special Operations forces and FBI officials. Concerns escalated when Hegseth threatened testing against high-ranking officers, including Navy Adm. Christopher Grady.
The situation further unraveled with the ‘Signalgate’ incident, where sensitive discussions between Hegseth and top Trump officials were leaked. This mishap involved details about U.S. military actions in Yemen being mistakenly shared on an unclassified chat. Michael Waltz, the former national security advisor, took full responsibility for the leak.
This controversy has raised significant questions about the handling of sensitive information within the Pentagon. As investigations continue, the White House and the Pentagon have not provided immediate comments on the recent developments.
