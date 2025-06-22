White House Nixes Pentagon’s Nominee for NSA and Cyber Command

WASHINGTON — The White House recently rejected Army Lieutenant General Richard Angle as the Pentagon’s nominee to lead the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command, according to a report from Politico on Friday.

The decision remains unclear as to why the White House did not move forward with Angle’s nomination. Citing three sources familiar with the situation, Politico noted that the reasons have not been publicly disclosed.

Angle, a veteran of special operations, had received endorsements from key figures, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Their support highlights Angle’s reputation within the defense community.

This move follows significant changes within the NSA. In April, Air Force General Timothy Haugh, the NSA Chief, and Deputy Director Wendy Noble were dismissed, drawing strong criticism from congressional Democrats.

The rejections could reflect underlying tensions within the intelligence community and differing priorities of the current administration.