Politics
White House Uses Altered Carpenter Clip Amid Backlash Over ‘Juno’ Video
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House’s social media team faced backlash this week after attempting to include Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Juno” in a post highlighting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) migrant arrests. Following criticism, the administration deleted the initial post but quickly responded with another video featuring Carpenter.
In the new clip from Carpenter’s recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” her dialogue was altered. Instead of saying she might need to “arrest someone for being too hot,” she appeared to say “too illegal” with an overdub. The Latino cast member, Marcello Hernández, responds humorously, extending his hands as if being arrested. The caption of the shared video stated, “PSA: If you’re a criminal illegal, you WILL be arrested & deported.”
The White House’s new post included footage of immigrants being chased and arrested, similar to the original, now-deleted video that used Carpenter’s song. Carpenter criticized the first video, calling it “evil and disgusting” and requested her music not be used to promote such an “inhumane agenda.”
In the earlier post, repetitive lyrics from “Juno” accompanied images of migrants being detained. It remains unclear whether the White House deleted the original tweet voluntarily, although a version without the contentious audio still circulates on TikTok.
Following her objections, the White House responded with a mocking statement. Spokesperson Abigail Jackson stated, “We won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country.”
The administration has previously used pop culture references in controversial ways, including a November video featuring Taylor Swift‘s “The Fate of Ophelia” set to pro-Trump imagery, which remains online.
As of now, Carpenter’s team has not responded to requests for further comment on the recent developments.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown