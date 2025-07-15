Entertainment
The White Lotus and The Bear Shine With Emmy Nominations
LOS ANGELES, CA — Two popular HBO series, The White Lotus and The Bear, garnered significant attention with Emmy nominations announced on July 15, 2025. The White Lotus matched its Season 2 nomination count with 23, bringing its overall total to 66, including 15 wins. The ceremony is scheduled for September 14.
The series is again nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, along with standout performances by several cast members. Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, and Natasha Rothwell were nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama, with Rothwell returning for her role as Belinda, first introduced in Season 1.
Other strong contenders in the Supporting Actress category include Julianne Nicholson of Paradise and Patricia Arquette from Severance. In the Supporting Actor category, Walton Goggins and Sam Rockwell from The White Lotus were also recognized, joining three nominations from Severance.
Potential snubs this year included Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan. The previous year, The White Lotus missed an Emmy nomination due to delays caused by the Hollywood strikes.
In contrast, The Bear continued to impress, receiving 13 nominations, made historic by Ayo Edebiri, who secured nominations for both acting and directing in the same year. This marks the first time a woman has achieved such a dual nomination in comedy.
Edebiri’s performance as Sydney Adamu, along with her directional debut in Episode 6, underscores her growing prominence in the industry. Jeremy Allen White and Olivia Colman are among other nominees from The Bear, but Season 4, which premiered recently, is not eligible until the next award cycle.
Additionally, several other series were acknowledged for their final seasons, including Disney+’s Andor and Netflix’s Arcane, emphasizing the competitive landscape of this year’s Emmy awards.
