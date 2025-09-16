The White Lotus Season Four Confirmed to Film in France

LOS ANGELES, CA — HBO has confirmed that the fourth season of Mike White‘s hit series, The White Lotus, will be filmed in France. This announcement was made by HBO programming executive Casey Bloys during a post-Emmys conversation.

Although no specific details about the season have been released, speculation about possible filming locations has narrowed to a few Four Seasons hotels in France. The network has previously filmed all three seasons at Four Seasons resorts, prompting similar locations this time around.

The three Four Seasons properties in France include one in Paris, one in Megève, and a third on the Côte d’Azur. The possibility of using these sites offers a variety of storylines and settings for the luxurious yet treacherous narrative The White Lotus is known for.

As fans analyze potential storylines, some point out that the French Riviera, while glamorous, may be similar to past locations, specifically Sicily from Season Two. Paris has also garnered attention, presenting a visually rich backdrop but raising concerns about overexposure in other productions.

Additionally, themes for the upcoming season have yet to be solidified. Traditionally, each season of The White Lotus has followed broad concepts, with past installments exploring themes such as privilege, religion, and death. Rumors suggest that the fourth season could center around fame, potentially involving a film festival.

The show is known for its rotating cast with a few recurring characters, and Mike White has hinted at potentially bringing back beloved actors from previous seasons, although no official casting announcements have been made.

Filming for Season Four is expected to begin in May 2026, making a release likely around late 2026 or early 2027, subject to production schedules. HBO previously delayed production of Season Three due to industry strikes, but with those conflicts resolved, fans are eager for more updates from the series.

While details remain scarce, anticipation for The White Lotus’s next chapter continues to grow as fans await another ride of chaotic luxury.