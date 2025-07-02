White Sox Face Dodgers in Key Matchup Tonight

LOS ANGELES, California — The Chicago White Sox, with a record of 28-56, face the Los Angeles Dodgers, who stand at 53-32, tonight at Chavez Ravine. Shane Smith is set to pitch for Chicago, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers return home following a successful six-game road trip, where they won five of six games against the Rockies and the Royals. They are comfortably atop the National League West, finishing June with a 21-game lead over .500.

The White Sox, in the middle of a six-game road stretch, have had mixed results recently. They lost two of three games against the Diamondbacks but managed to win two of three against the Giants, concluding this homestand with a 5-2 triumph on Sunday. Lenyn Sosa had a standout performance, ending a four-run seventh inning with an RBI single that brought in Kyle Teel.

