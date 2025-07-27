White Sox Facing Trade Decisions Ahead of Deadline

CHICAGO, IL — As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Chicago White Sox are evaluating potential moves involving key players. Among the most talked-about names are Adrian Houser, Luis Robert Jr., Mike Tauchman, and Austin Slater. However, rookie pitcher Grant Taylor has emerged as a surprising topic of trade discussions, according to sources.

Grant Taylor, who started the season as a top-100 prospect, has made a significant impact in the majors. In 15 games with the White Sox, he boasts a 3.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and an impressive strikeout rate of 11.3 K/9. At just 23 years old, Taylor is expected to be controllable through the next decade, making him a valuable asset for both competing teams and the White Sox.

“Teams are all over the idea of trading for Grant,” a club source stated. This widespread interest stems from Taylor’s potential to transition between roles as a reliever and a starting pitcher. The White Sox recognize his importance as part of their young core and are reportedly ‘uncomfortable’ discussing any trades involving him.

While the organization appears unlikely to trade Taylor, they do face pressure to enhance their hitting talent, particularly in the outfield. Trading a player of Taylor’s caliber for offensive prospects could be unorthodox, but it might bring the sought-after impact talent the team needs.

As the deadline nears, Chris Getz and the front office will weigh every option to improve the team. While any trade involving Taylor would require a compelling offer, his future with the White Sox remains a pivotal topic within the organization.