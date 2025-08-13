White Sox Rally with Six Singles for 9-6 Win Over Tigers

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Chicago White Sox secured a 9-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night, showcasing their ability to score in unconventional ways after the All-Star break. The Sox rallied during a five-run fifth inning, primarily relying on singles to push past the Tigers at Rate Field.

With 19,494 fans in attendance, the Sox initially struggled, entering the fifth down 1-0. Kyle Teel led off the inning with a single, followed by Edgar Quero, who hit a sinking liner that fell for another single. Teel advanced to third and scored on a bloop single from Jordan Mead, marking the beginning of the five-run offensive.

“Just consecutive quality at-bats there in a row,” said Sox manager Green Venable, commenting on the fifth inning performance. “We were really grinding all night. Thought we were kind of in between with Flaherty’s good breaking ball.”

The White Sox continued to capitalize on the Tigers’ struggles, with Luis Robert Jr. adding an RBI single to make it 4-1. The inning concluded with Teel drawing a bases-loaded walk, extending their lead further.

The standout of the night was rookie pitcher Yoendrys Gómez, who celebrated his first major league start by allowing only one run on one hit through five innings. “It was special because it was my first start in the majors,” he said through an interpreter. “I’m just glad that the organization gave me the chance.”

Quero also shone at the plate, finishing the game with a three-hit night, including a home run in the seventh and a two-run single in the eighth. Despite a late rally from the Tigers, the Sox held on.

<p“We’re fighting. We’re playing pretty good,” Quero said reflecting on the team's overall drive. “Young players coming in hungry, we’re going to play hard and we’re going to win.”