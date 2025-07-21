White Sox and Rays Face Off in Tampa: Game Day Preview

TAMPA, FL — The Chicago White Sox (35-65) travel to Tampa Bay to confront the Rays (52-48) on Monday, July 21, 2025. The game is set to start at 7:35 PM EDT at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The White Sox are riding a wave of momentum after sweeping the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend, scoring a total of 27 runs while allowing only 7. Sunday’s game ended 7-2, thanks in part to Miguel Vargas and Mike Tauchman, who each drove in three runs.

Meanwhile, the Rays recently won two of three games against the Baltimore Orioles, but they missed out on a sweep with a 5-3 loss on Sunday. Pitcher Ryan Pepiot faced a rough outing, allowing five earned runs in six innings.

The two teams come into this match with recent competitive outings, leading analysts to predict an intriguing showdown. The White Sox are currently 35-65 against the spread for the season, while the Rays stand at 48-50.

This matchup features a key pitching duel between Sean Burke of the White Sox and Shane Baz of the Rays. Burke has struggled with a first-pitch strike rate of only 46% over his last two starts, which ranks among the lowest in the American League.

On the other hand, Baz has exhibited a notable walking rate, allowing 15% of batters to reach base without putting the ball in play during his first time through the lineup this month, the highest rate among American League starters.

Betting odds suggest the Rays are favored to win with a confidence level of 64.7%, based on recent model projections. The focus will also be on how both teams perform with runners in scoring position, as the Rays rank second-best in the league, boasting a strikeout rate of 26% under those circumstances.

Fans can catch live updates and details about the matchup while tracking player stats and betting trends throughout the day. Key insights hint that the White Sox have a low winning percentage of only 24% on the road since last season.

As game time approaches, both sides will strive to shift the momentum in their favor, setting the stage for an entertaining evening of baseball.