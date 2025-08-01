Sports
White Sox Scratch Starter Before Trade Deadline, Weather Complicates Game
CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago White Sox scratched starting pitcher Adrian Houser from his start the day before the trade deadline, causing a stir among fans and analysts alike. White Sox manager Will Venable explained that the decision was made to protect Houser’s potential for a trade.
“With Houser, we were transparent with him, just the market around him and the potential for a trade,” Venable said. “Just thought it was in everyone’s best interest to switch starters today.” Instead of Houser, Tyler Alexander will lead a bullpen game, filling in for a starter who has not thrown more than 50 pitches in recent outings.
Despite trade rumors swirling around both Houser and outfielder Luis Robert Jr., Robert remains in the lineup Tuesday afternoon. The White Sox are bracing for a storm. Weather forecasts for Wednesday predict heavy rain, which has already delayed the start time for the scheduled game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Both teams discussed the precarious weather conditions, with the Sox planning to fly out to Los Angeles Wednesday night if the game is played. If not, they might seek to reschedule it to September, when the teams share a mutual off day.
Meanwhile, the team is also managing player injuries. Closer Félix Bautista will miss considerable time due to a shoulder injury, leaving the Orioles to navigate the trade deadline without their star reliever. Interim manager Tony Mansolino mentioned that Bautista is currently on the 15-day injured list after facing velocity issues following his recent outings.
“There’s a lot of swelling in the shoulder,” Mansolino said. “We can’t quite make a determination yet, but it’s probably more weeks than days until we have more information.”
On a positive note, catcher Adley Rutschman has returned from the injured list and is expected to boost the team’s performance. “It’s a big piece, man,” Mansolino noted about Rutschman’s impact on the lineup upon his return.
