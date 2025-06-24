White Sox Sign Former All-Star Noah Syndergaard to Minor League Contract

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox announced they have signed former All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a minor league contract on Tuesday. Syndergaard, who is gearing up for the 2024 season, will report to the team’s spring training complex in Arizona.

The 32-year-old right-hander has not pitched in Major League Baseball since appearing in games for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians during the 2023 season. Last year, he recorded a 6.50 ERA, striking out 56 batters while walking 19 over 88.2 innings in 18 starts.

Syndergaard, a once-promising star with the New York Mets, was regarded as one of baseball’s top young talents from 2015 to 2019. During that span, he posted a combined 3.31 ERA with a strikeout rate of 26.4% and a walk rate of 5.6% over 716 innings. Injuries, however, have hindered his career, most notably requiring Tommy John surgery.

Following his surgery, the Los Angeles Angels signed Syndergaard to a one-year deal worth $21 million, hoping he would recapture his previous form. Instead, he performed below expectations, logging a 3.83 ERA with a strikeout rate lower than his career average. Subsequently, he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, where his numbers remained modest.

After a stint with the Dodgers in 2023, Syndergaard was traded once again, this time to the Guardians. His performance continued to disappoint, and he was released by Cleveland about a month after joining the team. Despite some interest from teams like the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates, he opted to sit out the 2024 season.

Now, with his sights set on a comeback in 2025, Syndergaard is joining a rebuilding White Sox organization that offers a chance to compete for a spot on the roster. He has pitched just 225.1 innings in the majors since his surgery, averaging a 4.99 ERA and a significantly lower strikeout rate of 15.9%.

The White Sox’s decision to sign him is seen as a calculated risk—one that GM Chris Getz hopes could pay off with Syndergaard regaining some of his earlier form. “Hopefully, he shows that he can still pitch somewhat effectively,” said Getz.