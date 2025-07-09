Whitney Cummings Pushes Back Against Conservative Label from Fox News

LOS ANGELES, California — Comedian Whitney Cummings is taking issue with a Fox News portrayal of her as a conservative following her comments about gun ownership. During an appearance on Bill Maher‘s podcast, Cummings reacted to the network’s claims that her newfound perspective on guns indicates a shift to the right.

“I talked about, now that I’m a mom, I get why conservatives think about or talk about certain things,” Cummings explained. However, she emphasized that her views are more complex. “I’m too left for the right, I’m too right for the left,” she said, adding, “I’m like, neither of you are going to want me. But I’m used to being an outsider.”

In her recent comments, Cummings acknowledged that her mindset has shifted since becoming a parent. While she previously identified as very liberal, she jokingly referred to herself as a “libtard” before noting the change in her priorities. “As soon as I had a kid, I was like ‘I need a gun. Now,’” she stated.

Cummings isn’t the only comedian facing scrutiny. Rainn Wilson, known for his role on The Office, criticized Fox News for misrepresenting his views as well. He stated the network edited his comments to fit a particular narrative. Wilson noted that the right-wing media often disregards their own biases while promoting outrage.

Maher echoed Cummings’ sentiments, accusing Fox News of distorting the truth for sensationalism. “They know the truth is not what they write,” Maher said. “But it’s an opportunity to jump in there and go ‘Whitney’s a Republican now!’”

In her conversation with Maher, Cummings reiterated that her allegiance does not lie with any political party. “I’m not loyal. I’m not even to an NFL team,” she remarked. Despite her nuanced view of gun ownership, she remains firm in her belief that keeping her children safe is paramount. “Now all I want to do is keep my kids safe, so I get why they want guns,” she stated, reflecting on her shifting views about animals and self-defense.

For further insights, listeners can tune into Whitney Cummings on her podcast.