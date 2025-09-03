Entertainment
Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck Gear Up for DWTS Season 34
Los Angeles, CA — Whitney Leavitt, known for her role on MomTok, is set to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars alongside her co-star Jen Affleck. They discovered their participation in Season 34 together back in June and have excitedly shared their journey on social media all summer long.
Leavitt expressed excitement and a bit of friendly rivalry about competing against Affleck. In a recent interview with TV Insider, she stated, “I didn’t sign up just to let Jen out-cha-cha me on national television! Truthfully, having her here pushes me to bring my A-game.” Leavitt feels that dancing next to someone familiar makes her work a little harder and brings a sense of support.
The pair will begin training with their professional partners this week in preparation for the September 16 premiere. Leavitt hopes to showcase her playful side through the competition, which she says challenges participants to step outside their comfort zones.
Leavitt’s dance experience primarily comes from TikTok and social events. She is looking forward to the rigorous training but admits that the technical aspects, like intricate footwork, make her nervous. Nonetheless, she stated, “The nerves just fuel the excitement, and I’m ready to throw myself into whatever dance comes my way.”
With family and friends rallying around her, Leavitt feels grateful for the support. Her husband, Conner, is even creating “Vote for Whitney” shirts for their family and friends. “It’s amazing to feel that kind of love and encouragement from my family and community,” she shared.
Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on September 16 at 8/7c on ABC. The show will also be available on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.
