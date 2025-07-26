Whittaker Faces De Ridder at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Abu Dhabi on July 26 for a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between former champion Robert Whittaker and rising star Reinier De Ridder. This event takes place at the Etihad Arena, promising an exciting card of action.

Preliminary matches begin at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET, airing live on ABC and ESPN. Whittaker, ranked No. 5 in the middleweight division, seeks redemption following a loss last October, while De Ridder enters the Octagon undefeated since his UFC debut.

Whittaker, with a record of 26 wins and 8 losses, hopes to regain his footing after facing Khamzat Chimaev in a painful defeat last year. Having faced some of the toughest competitors in the middleweight division, he is determined to showcase his skills against De Ridder, a former two-division champion in ONE Championship.

De Ridder, known for his grappling prowess, is unranked in the UFC but boasts an impressive record of 20 wins and 2 losses, including victories over notable fighters Gerald Meerschaert and Bo Nickal this year. His performance in the Octagon has made him a formidable contender.

The matchup pits Whittaker’s striking expertise against De Ridder’s grappling finesse, leading to questions about whether Whittaker can keep the fight standing to leverage his striking or if De Ridder can successfully implement his ground game. UFC analysts have weighed in on the fight, emphasizing Whittaker’s experience and De Ridder’s potential for an upset.

In addition to the main event, the co-main event features Petr Yan, a former bantamweight champion, facing Marcus McGhee. The fight is crucial for both fighters as they aim for a shot at the title. Additional exciting matchups are set to highlight the event, ensuring an action-packed night.

Fans can look forward to round-by-round coverage of the fight night. Betting lines indicate Whittaker as the favorite against De Ridder, sparking discussions among experts regarding the potential for an upset. The fight promises to be an electrifying clash of styles with significant implications for the middleweight division.