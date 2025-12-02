Entertainment
Whoopi Goldberg Returns to The View After Filming Italian Soap Opera
New York, NY — Whoopi Goldberg returned to her hosting duties on The View on December 1 after a two-week absence to film a guest role in the Italian soap opera Un Posto Al Sole. The Oscar-winning actress, 70, expressed her excitement about the experience, joking about her temporary confusion with languages and time zones.
During the episode, co-host Ana Navarro welcomed Goldberg back with a joke, saying, “We should say ‘bienvenuto,’ ’cause I think this b—h has forgotten to speak English.” Goldberg laughed in response, admitting, “I don’t know what language I’m thinking in. What time zone I’m in?”
Goldberg described her time in Naples as a fantastic learning experience. “I learned a lot because I’d never done a soap opera before,” she said. “Doing a soap opera in a different language, in a different country, made for a really interesting time. It was great.” Despite the notorious rainy weather—Goldberg noted it rained every day, saying, “I don’t mean like, ‘Oh, it’s raining, how beautiful.’ It was like, ‘rain, rain, storm, thunder.’ It was crazy—she still enjoyed her time on set.
Goldberg first announced her role on Un Posto Al Sole in June, expressing excitement about joining the long-running program, which follows the lives of residents in the Palazzo Palladini apartment building. She addressed her fans in an Instagram video, saying, “They know it’s a crazy idea. I know it’s a crazy idea. But, what a wonderful thing to do. I’m looking forward to it and I’m excited.” According to Fremantle Italia, Goldberg’s character will make her debut in 2026.
Throughout her filming, Goldberg documented her journey for her co-hosts, sending them videos from Italy and confirming, “I just wanted y’all to know I was actually working.” As she wrapped up her story, she remarked on the contrast between filming a soap opera and the real-life drama of the political situation in the U.S.
Recent Posts
- Mbappé’s Goal Keeps Him on Top of LaLiga Scoring Chart
- Dani Olmo Injured After Scoring for Barcelona Against Atlético Madrid
- BYU’s Kalani Sitake to Remain Head Coach Amid Penn State Interest
- UConn Women’s Basketball Faces South Florida in Tampa Showdown
- Steelers Face Disappointing Loss Amid Fan Frustration
- Denver Prepares for Its First Snowstorm This Week
- Barcelona Faces Atlético in High-Stakes La Liga Clash
- Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire Secures Seven-Year Contract Extension
- NFL Announces Week 16 Doubleheader Kickoff Times for Eagles and Bears
- Marvell Technology to Acquire Celestial AI for $3.25 Billion
- American Eagle Exceeds Expectations, Boosts Holiday Forecast
- Getafe and Navalcarnero Battle to Overtime in Copa del Rey Match
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Trade Rumors with Social Media Purge
- UFC 324 Features Gaethje vs. Pimblett in Las Vegas
- Okta Shows Strong Earnings While CEO Highlights AI Potential
- Chukwueze Stars in Fulham’s Surprise Victory Over Tottenham
- Omnicom to Lay Off 4,000 Amid Advertising Shakeup
- FC Barcelona Faces Atletico Madrid in La Liga Showdown
- Foden’s Late Goal Saves Manchester City Against Leeds United
- CrowdStrike Earnings Expected to Show Growth Amid Market Fluctuations