Sports
Why Mexican Soccer Players Travel with Pillows Revealed
PHOENIX, Arizona — Mexican soccer players have been seen traveling with pillows, raising curiosity among fans. The practice is not for comfort alone, but to enhance their rest during lengthy travels between game locations.
According to ESPN, the players often carry these pillows when moving between hotels and airports. During their journeys, they fly on planes equipped with seats that can be adjusted into beds. This allows players to sleep better, helping them recharge for their upcoming matches in the Gold Cup tournament.
The players themselves request these pillows from their hotels. They are plain white and fluffy, without any brand or special logo. This makes them feel like any regular pillow a person might use, ensuring the athletes have a travel kit that includes their essential items.
The Mexican national team is preparing for its semi-final match against Honduras on Wednesday in the 2025 Gold Cup. The victor will advance to the tournament final, set to take place in the United States.
In the same tournament, another semi-final match is scheduled for July 2 between the United States and Guatemala, starting at 5:00 PM (Central Mexico time) at CITY PARK. The Gold Cup final will be held on July 6, 2025, at 5:00 PM (Central Mexico time).
Recent Posts
- 2025 Subway Series Finale Set for July Fourth at Citi Field
- Real Madrid’s Gonzalo García Shines in World Club Cup
- Fernando Morientes Commends Gonzalo García and Suggests Endrick Loan
- Real Madrid Dominates Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinal
- Ryder DiFrancesco Impresses at RedBud with Fastest Qualifying Times
- Jobe Bellingham’s Suspension Prevents Historic Match Against Brother Jude
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG