Why Mexican Soccer Players Travel with Pillows Revealed

PHOENIX, Arizona — Mexican soccer players have been seen traveling with pillows, raising curiosity among fans. The practice is not for comfort alone, but to enhance their rest during lengthy travels between game locations.

According to ESPN, the players often carry these pillows when moving between hotels and airports. During their journeys, they fly on planes equipped with seats that can be adjusted into beds. This allows players to sleep better, helping them recharge for their upcoming matches in the Gold Cup tournament.

The players themselves request these pillows from their hotels. They are plain white and fluffy, without any brand or special logo. This makes them feel like any regular pillow a person might use, ensuring the athletes have a travel kit that includes their essential items.

The Mexican national team is preparing for its semi-final match against Honduras on Wednesday in the 2025 Gold Cup. The victor will advance to the tournament final, set to take place in the United States.

In the same tournament, another semi-final match is scheduled for July 2 between the United States and Guatemala, starting at 5:00 PM (Central Mexico time) at CITY PARK. The Gold Cup final will be held on July 6, 2025, at 5:00 PM (Central Mexico time).