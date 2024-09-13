Why Texans Must Engage Politically: A Call to Action

The political landscape in Texas is sharply divided, reflecting a significant aversion among citizens to engage in challenging, yet crucial, discussions. This reluctance impacts many everyday issues such as gas prices, inflation, and the cost of living, all of which are shaped by policies at the local, state, and federal levels. Political engagement also affects healthcare access for communities like transgender individuals, immigrants, women, and the wider LGBTQ+ community.

Voting is a vital civic duty for Texans. According to the Texas Secretary of State Office, Texas has nearly 22 million eligible voters, but only around 18 million are registered. Of those, a mere 18 percent participated in the Democratic and Republican primaries last March. Due to gerrymandering, these primaries predominantly determine who will represent districts for the next few years, despite the general election scheduled for November 5.

Critical issues that remain on the table for the 82 percent who did not vote include funding shortages in healthcare and community services, such as the $38 million forecasted annual shortfall in the Texas HIV Medication Program. This program is crucial for providing medication to Texans living with HIV, and lack of funding could lead to dire consequences like waitlists and removal from programs.

Additionally, nonprofit workforce funding has seen severe cuts, affecting public health, education, infrastructure, and immigration services. These reductions usually lead to loss of skilled personnel who are already underpaid and overworked. The Texas legislative session in 2025 will decide funding amounts, highlighting the power of each vote.

Another contentious issue involves gender-affirming care. Recent legislative sessions severely restricted gender-affirming care for those under 18, and expanding these prohibitions to adults may follow. Texans must engage politically to influence these critical decisions.

The deadline to register to vote is October 7. The Texas Secretary of State’s website provides necessary information for registration verification. It’s important to register again if any personal information has changed. Voter research is crucial, too. Tools like the League of Women Voters Dallas voting guide and the Texas Legislature Online can offer insights into candidates’ visions and voting histories.

Ultimately, voting is essential. Texans are encouraged to commit to voting and involve friends and family in the process. Early voting from October 21 to November 1 offers flexible participation options. This election stands as one of the most significant of our time; every vote holds the potential to drive meaningful political change.

The insights in this article are supported by Januari Fox, director of policy, advocacy, and community engagement at Prism Health North Texas.