Wiaan Mulder Shines Despite Scary Fall in ODI Against Australia

MACKAY, Australia — South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder faced a frightening moment during the second ODI against Australia on Friday but quickly recovered to make a significant impact with the ball.

The incident occurred in the second innings when Mulder bowled the 10th over after South Africa scored 277 in their first innings. On his first delivery, Mulder lost his footing at the popping crease, collapsing awkwardly. Concern grew among teammates and spectators as it appeared his back foot slipped while landing, causing him to lose his balance.

Fortunately, Mulder managed to fall safely, avoiding what could have been a serious knee or back injury. The 27-year-old quickly got back on his feet and began his bowling spell. In a remarkable comeback, he struck on only his second ball, dismissing Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh for 18 runs. Marsh mistimed a pull shot off a short delivery, handing South Africa a crucial breakthrough.

Earlier in the match, Mulder also contributed with the bat, scoring 26 runs off 21 balls, showcasing his all-around abilities. South Africa ultimately bowled out Australia for 193 runs in just 37.4 overs, securing a victory and winning the three-match series with a target of 278. Josh Inglis fought hard for Australia, scoring 87 runs but lacked support from other batsmen.

Lungi Ngidi led South Africa’s bowling attack, achieving impressive figures of 5 for 42. Nandre Burger and Senuran Muthusamy each took two wickets, further solidifying the team’s success. The third ODI of the series is scheduled for 24 August at the same venue.