Wichita Family Mourns the Tragic Loss of Joe Davidson

Wichita, Kansas — Family and friends are mourning the loss of Joseph Perry Davidson, 46, who passed away on December 26, 2025, following a tragic car crash. Born on April 12, 1979, in St. Louis, Missouri, Joe was known for his warmth, humor, and dedication to his community.

Davidson was the operations manager at Jimmie’s Family Diner for 16 years, where he became a beloved figure. Many admired him not only for his strong work ethic but also for his genuine care for others. ‘Joe always made us feel special,’ recalled a longtime friend. ‘He had a unique ability to make any moment memorable.’

He was an alumnus of Kapaun Mt. Carmel, graduating in 1997. Joe enjoyed hobbies such as golfing, dirt biking, and car tinkering. He also volunteered for organizations like Hotcakes for Hopecare and Toys for Tots, showing his generous spirit. Remarkably, he grew his hair into a ponytail for Locks of Love, demonstrating his selflessness.

Family gatherings were particularly dear to him, with Christmas celebrations holding a special place in his heart. Joe’s parents, Jack Davidson and Linda Blasi Davidson, expressed their loss, stating, ‘He brought joy to our lives and will be forever missed.’

Joe is survived by his sister Carrie Garon and her husband David, along with his nephew Jacob and niece Hailey. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. A reception for family and friends will take place at the Cozine Life Events Center on January 1, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, followed by visitation and funeral services at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on January 2, 2026.