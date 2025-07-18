Wichita Woman Killed in Domestic Stabbing, Suspect Arrested

WICHITA, Kan. — A woman was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident in west Wichita on Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Sinay Leon-Montoya, who had made the initial 911 call to report a disturbance.

Leon-Montoya called 911 at around 2:15 p.m. from the 6300 block of West Kellogg. Due to a language barrier, communication with dispatch was challenging. After making the call, she returned to an apartment on West Par Lane where the stabbing occurred.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to reports of a domestic disturbance. Officers found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries outside the apartment complex. While checking inside, they detained the 25-year-old suspect, Edward Millan-Volcan, who was later identified by Sedgwick County Jail records.

Authorities discovered Leon-Montoya inside the apartment suffering from stab wounds. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. A police statement mentioned that both Leon-Montoya and Millan-Volcan share children, who were present during the violent incident.

A 25-year-old woman, a friend of Leon-Montoya, was also injured and remains in stable condition at the hospital. Edward Millan-Volcan has been booked on charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and multiple counts related to kidnapping and child endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing as police gather more details about the incident.