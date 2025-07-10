Entertainment
Wicked: For Good Concert Special Set for November 6 Broadcast
LOS ANGELES, CA – A television concert special celebrating the upcoming film ‘Wicked: For Good’ is scheduled to broadcast on November 6 at 8 PM ET/PT on NBC, with a streaming release on Peacock the following day. The event will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, featuring performances by stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who portray Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.
The concert will showcase songs from the first film and tease music from the upcoming sequel, which premieres in theaters on November 21. ‘Wicked’ has been a Broadway favorite since its debut in 2003 and continues to attract audiences at the Gershwin Theatre.
Executive producers Ben Winston and Raj Kapoor, along with production company Fulwell Entertainment, will produce the special, which follows last year’s ‘Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises’ that promoted the first film.
Joining Erivo and Grande are an impressive cast, including Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. Newcomer Marissa Bode will make history as the first wheelchair-using actor to portray Nessarose. Other cast members include Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, and Aaron Teoh, performing as students at Shiz University.
The ‘Wicked’ film adaptation has made waves, earning over $750 million and winning two Oscars for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the films are based on Gregory Maguire‘s novel and feature music by Stephen Schwartz.
Wicked has become the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history, and its latest venture promises to captivate both long-time fans and newcomers.
