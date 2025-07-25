Entertainment
Wicker Park Fest Celebrates Dogs This Weekend
CHICAGO, IL — Wicker Park is transforming into a dog paradise this weekend with the Pet Fest, a celebration dedicated to our furry friends.
The event, part of the larger Wicker Park Fest, features activities for dogs and their owners. Catherine Crews from Canine Crews brought some four-legged friends to ABC7 to share the excitement.
Visitors can enjoy various activities like snuggle sessions, a bandana-making station, and even paw painting. These activities aim to enhance the bond between pets and their owners, creating memorable experiences.
Crew highlighted how important events like these are for the community, stating, “It’s wonderful to see so many pet owners come together and celebrate our dogs.”
Pet lovers are encouraged to bring their dogs to enjoy the festivities and connect with other pet owners.
For more information on activities and schedules, attendees can visit the festival’s website.
