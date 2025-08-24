Wide Receivers to Watch in 2025 Fantasy Football Season

CHICAGO, IL – The 2025 NFL season is shaping up to offer valuable opportunities in the wide receiver (WR) midrange, especially for Fantasy Football players. Finding players who can emerge as top-12 producers from mid-round drafts is realistic this season. Various rookies, second-year talents, and veterans may present league-winning upside.

One player to watch closely is McMillan. Recently, he has received offseason hype and showcased impressive catches during preseason games. His average draft position (ADP) hovers around the WR3 mark, but some Fantasy managers remain hesitant, remembering the struggles of rookie receivers. Meanwhile, Marvin Harrison Jr. gets a lot of attention, but McMillan may have a clearer path to producing like a WR1 given his opportunity.

Arizona’s offensive playcalling raised questions last season under a first-time coordinator. In contrast, the Carolina Panthers now have offensive-minded Dave Canales, whose system saw significant growth in late 2024. The Panthers possess a promising young receiver corps and lack a dominate red-zone target. McMillan could fill this role effectively.

Steve Smith might disagree, but Jerry Jeudy recently proved he can be a WR1. Last season, he finished as the WR15 overall but ranked 29th in average points per game in half-PPR leagues due to a tumultuous quarterback situation in Cleveland. Despite struggles from the Browns’ starters, Jeudy excelled in Weeks 8 to 15, ranking as WR3 in those weeks.

The Browns have now named a new starter, which bodes well for Jeudy’s prospects in 2025. While 40-year-old Joe Flacco may not be ideal, he offers enough volume to support Jeudy’s success. In competitive receiver terrain, Jeudy has the most consistent production potential among them.

Pearsall is another player to keep an eye on this season. Despite skepticism regarding his true potential, he’s in an ideal situation with a solid offensive plan from the 49ers. After being drafted in the first round, Pearsall showed promise late last season with strong finishing performances.

Odunze is a popular name among Fantasy managers eyeing breakout candidates in 2025. His raw talent is undeniable, but his role and volume in the Bears’ revamped offense is uncertain. Chicago‘s changes and the release of other players could benefit him as he seeks to increase his production.

The quarterback position also holds promise for emerging talent. With players like Fields and Maye demonstrating strong capabilities, especially with their rushing skills, they’re set up for potential breakout seasons. Maye showed he could be a competent passer despite struggling in his rookie season.

McCarthy, who missed last season due to injury, comes with an impressive collegiate resume and joins a Vikings team that could utilize his talents effectively. His potential keeps him on early watch lists for 2025.