Widow of Malcolm-Jamal Warner Honors His Legacy with New Foundation

LOS ANGELES, California — Tenisha Warner, the widow of actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, has publicly honored her late husband through a heartfelt tribute on social media. Warner, who starred in ‘The Cosby Show,’ tragically drowned in a rip current while vacationing in Costa Rica on July 12, 2025, at the age of 54.

In her post on Friday, which coincided with what would have been their wedding anniversary, Tenisha expressed gratitude for the support they received during this difficult time. She wrote, “Thank you for holding us in so much love during this tender time.”

Sharing a wedding photo for the first time, Tenisha reflected on her love for Malcolm-Jamal, writing, “Tomorrow marks our anniversary — and my heart is wide open. For the first time, I’m sharing a glimpse of the love that began it all. I can still hear my husband’s laugh and still feel the way he made room for every part of me — every tear, every dream.”

In her tribute, Tenisha announced the launch of a new organization called River & Ember, alongside the opening of The Warner Family Foundation, aimed at nurturing children’s creativity and inner light. “Together we carry the legacy my husband and I began—one that nurtures children’s inner light and gives young artists the freedom to create outside the lines,” Tenisha explained.

She emphasized that her own experiences as a doctor of psychology and her journey through grief shaped the foundation’s mission. “My husband believed deeply in tending not only to the inner light in children, but in ourselves,” she noted.

Malcolm-Jamal, known for his role as Theodore Huxtable, kept his personal life private, never publicly revealing his marriage or the name of his daughter. His social media account now reflects Tenisha’s stewardship, stating it is “managed with love by his wife, Tenisha Warner.”

Concluding her post, Tenisha stated, “This is love, still moving. Still making. Still carrying us forward.” The announcement received a wave of support from fans mourning the actor’s loss while celebrating his lasting legacy.