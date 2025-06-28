Wild, Capitals Complete Defenseman Trade Ahead of Draft

St. Paul, Minnesota — The Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals have finalized a trade involving defensemen and draft picks. The deal, announced on June 28, 2025, sees the Wild sending 25-year-old defenseman Dylan Chisholm and their 180th overall pick to the Capitals in exchange for Chase Priskie and the 123rd overall pick.

This trade concludes Chisholm’s one-and-a-half-year stint with the Wild. He joined Minnesota after being claimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets during the 2023-24 season. Chisholm quickly solidified his place on the roster, playing a career-high 66 games last season due to injuries within the Wild’s defense. He tallied two goals and finished with 12 points, averaging nearly 17 minutes per game, along with a -5 rating and 69 blocked shots.

Despite his strong performance, Chisholm may struggle to find a significant role with the Capitals, who already have seven defensemen signed for the upcoming season. If he does not want to return to the AHL, he faces the possibility of being non-tendered next week.

On the other hand, Priskie, 29, has spent the last two seasons as a key player for the AHL’s Hershey Bears, where he scored 20 goals and added 69 points in 130 games. He is expected to transition into a similar role with the AHL’s Iowa Wild. Priskie was drafted by the Capitals in 2016 and made his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers during the 2021-22 season, playing four games.

The trade marks a significant change for both teams as they prepare for the NHL Draft and the upcoming season.