K-State Wildcats Overcome Deficit to Defeat Tulane 34-27

The K-State Wildcats faced a challenging matchup against Tulane on the road, trailing by 10 points at halftime. However, the Wildcats showcased resilience and determination, ultimately securing a 34-27 victory at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans on Saturday.

This victory was especially significant for K-State, as it avenged a previous loss to Tulane two years prior in Manhattan. The Wildcats managed to force their first two turnovers of the season in the fourth quarter, a pivotal moment that led to their comeback win.

One of the turning points in the match occurred early in the fourth quarter when Austin Romaine executed a crucial sack of Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah for a loss of 15 yards. Following this, Jack Fabris recovered the ball and made an impressive 60-yard sprint for a touchdown, giving K-State their first lead since the first quarter at 34-27 with 11:10 left on the clock.

Tulane attempted to respond, seemingly tying the game with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Mensah to Yulkeith Brown with just 12 seconds remaining. However, an offensive interference penalty pushed them back to the K-State 16-yard line. On the following play, VJ Payne intercepted a pass in the end zone, effectively sealing the victory for the Wildcats.

For K-State, quarterback Avery Johnson rebounded from a sluggish start, completing 15 of 23 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. DJ Giddens also had a standout performance, rushing for 118 yards. The Wildcats finished with 369 total yards, while Tulane amassed 491 yards.

Darian Mensah of Tulane delivered an impressive performance with 342 yards passing and two touchdowns, while Makhi Hughes contributed significantly with 131 rushing yards. The intense match saw multiple shifts in momentum, but K-State’s determination ultimately prevailed.

As the game progressed, K-State managed to tie the score at 27-27 courtesy of a 13-yard touchdown run by Dylan Edwards, culminating a six-play, 75-yard drive. This was quickly answered by Tulane, who moved down the field to score and regain a brief lead.

The defense of K-State, however, played a crucial role in the victory, preventing further scoring from Tulane and sealing the game with the key interceptions. The Wildcats came into this game with something to prove, and their perseverance paid off in a thrilling finish.