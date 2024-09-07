K-State Wildcats Overcome Halftime Deficit to Defeat Tulane

The Kansas State Wildcats faced a challenging game against the Tulane Green Wave at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, trailing by 10 points at halftime. However, the Wildcats staged a remarkable comeback, ultimately securing a 34-27 victory.

This win was particularly significant as it avenged a loss to Tulane two years prior, when the Wildcats faced the Green Wave in Manhattan.

A turning point in the game occurred during the fourth quarter when the Wildcats forced their first turnovers of the season, which proved crucial in turning the tide. The first turnover led to the winning touchdown, while the second turnover secured the victory with mere seconds left on the clock.

<p early in the fourth quarter, as Tulane threatened in the red zone, Austin Romaine made a pivotal play by sacking quarterback Darian Mensah for a 15-yard loss. Following this, Jack Fabris recovered the ball and sprinted 60 yards for the touchdown, giving K-State their first lead since the early moments of the game.

With only 12 seconds remaining in the game, Tulane appeared poised to tie the score. Darian Mensah found Yulkeith Brown for a 1-yard touchdown, but an offensive interference call negated the score, pushing Tulane back to the K-State 16-yard line. VJ Payne then intercepted Mensah’s pass in the end zone, sealing the Wildcats’ victory.

K-State’s quarterback, Avery Johnson, rebounded from a sluggish start to complete 15 of 23 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Running back DJ Giddens also had a solid performance, rushing for 118 yards.

In contrast, Tulane’s Mensah had an impressive game, throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns, while Makhi Hughes contributed with 131 rushing yards.

The game’s narrative shifted dramatically in the second half. K-State initially trailed but managed to tie the game at 20-20 after an impressive 75-yard drive that culminated in a 13-yard touchdown run by Dylan Edwards.

Tulane responded quickly, executing a 56-yard drive resulting in a touchdown to reclaim the lead. With the scores toggling back and forth, the atmosphere remained tense throughout the second half.

As the Wildcats fought their way back into contention, they showcased resilience and determination, ultimately converting a crucial fourth down to keep the momentum. The game highlighted not only the talent on both sides but also the strategy and grit required to overcome adversity.