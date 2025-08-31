Wildcats Win Season Opener Against Toledo in Close Contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky football opened its 2025 season with a hard-fought 24-16 victory over the Toledo Rockets at Kroger Field on Saturday afternoon.

Quarterback Zach Calzada, a seventh-year transfer, faced a challenging debut. He completed 10 of 23 passes for 85 yards, throwing one interception and scoring a touchdown with a 1-yard rush late in the first half. Despite these challenges, the Wildcats were able to secure the win.

Calzada’s performance included moments of adversity. Under heavy pressure, he threw an interception during a crucial third-down situation. He also mismanaged a run-pass option that resulted in a safety, showcasing the potential issues Kentucky must address as they prepare for tougher SEC competition.

Nevertheless, Kentucky’s defense played a pivotal role in the win, allowing only 59 rushing yards and logging three sacks and six tackles for loss. They forced multiple turnovers and provided key stops in the red zone, contributing to Calzada’s effort.

Running back Chris Rodriguez and his fellow teammates excelled on the ground, amassing a total of 220 yards rushing on 43 carries, including three touchdowns. Their performance underscored the importance of a strong ground game as the Wildcats aim to build momentum.

Next week, Kentucky will travel to Oxford to face No. 21 Ole Miss. Head Coach Mark Stoops is focused on ensuring that his team minimizes mistakes, especially against an explosive Rebels offense led by Lane Kiffin.

Calzada emphasized the need for improvement, stating, “We have to find our rhythm and eliminate mistakes if we want to keep up with teams like Ole Miss.” The Wildcats look to build on this win as they aim for a successful season.