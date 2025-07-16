News
Wildfire Devastates Grand Canyon Lodge, Evacuations Under Way
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire that destroyed a historic lodge in the Grand Canyon raged out of control Monday, raising concerns about the National Park Service’s management decisions. The blaze, which ignited from a lightning strike on July 4, had been allowed to burn for days before officials implemented aggressive firefighting efforts.
The fire, located on the North Rim of the canyon, has consumed over 70 structures, including a visitor center and multiple cabins, but no injuries have been reported. Initially, the park service estimated no threat to infrastructure, stating on social media they were monitoring the fire closely.
However, as the fire expanded to more than 1.4 square miles by Friday, the park issued evacuation warnings. Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has called for a federal investigation into the handling of the wildfire. In a social media post, she criticized the decision to allow the fire to burn during the peak of summer heat.
Fire officials stated the strategy changed from “confine and contain” to aggressive suppression as conditions worsened. The Lodge, which offered iconic views of the canyon, has been a long-standing landmark, attracting many visitors.
The fire intensified over the weekend, fueled by high winds, and evacuated hikers in the area. Trails to the North Rim and Colorado River were closed, with emergency services issuing warnings for potential exposure to gas leaks from damaged facilities.
U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego have reached out to the Interior Secretary to address wildfire decision-making and prevention. Across the West, numerous wildfires remain uncontained, burning millions of acres.
The incident is reminiscent of past prescribed burns that resulted in large-scale wildfires. As residents and tourists reflect on the loss of the lodge, the park has limited access to the North Rim for the rest of the year as crews battle the inferno.
Recent Posts
- Alexandra Daddario Ditches Long Hair for Trendy Bob Cut
- Christian Bale Makes Rare Family Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show
- Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
- League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
- 2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20
- Raiders Waive Quarterback Carter Bradley Ahead of Training Camp
- Diane Parry Triumphs in Thrilling Hamburg Opener at MSC Ladies Open
- Monsoon Moisture Promises Storms in Arizona’s Valley
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Set to Revamp Champions and Gameplay
- Hot Weather Takes Center Stage in Hazard, Kentucky
- Caitlyn Jenner Attends Brody’s Wedding After Friend’s Tragic Death
- Two Dead as Flash Flooding Hits New Jersey During Storm
- BTS’s Jungkook Returns to Instagram, Gains 2 Million Followers in Less Than 24 Hours
- Tensions Rise Among WWE Stars as The Rock Stirs Controversy
- PFL Champion Timur Khizriev Hospitalized After Being Shot in Dagestan
- Man of Steel Surges Back as New Superman Release Impresses
- Star-Studded Cast Announced for Hollywood Bowl’s Jesus Christ Superstar
- House of the Dragon Season 2 Struggles at 2025 Emmys
- Bengal Law Expands Car Accident Services in Deltona