Wildfire Devastates Grand Canyon Lodge, Evacuations Under Way

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire that destroyed a historic lodge in the Grand Canyon raged out of control Monday, raising concerns about the National Park Service’s management decisions. The blaze, which ignited from a lightning strike on July 4, had been allowed to burn for days before officials implemented aggressive firefighting efforts.

The fire, located on the North Rim of the canyon, has consumed over 70 structures, including a visitor center and multiple cabins, but no injuries have been reported. Initially, the park service estimated no threat to infrastructure, stating on social media they were monitoring the fire closely.

However, as the fire expanded to more than 1.4 square miles by Friday, the park issued evacuation warnings. Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has called for a federal investigation into the handling of the wildfire. In a social media post, she criticized the decision to allow the fire to burn during the peak of summer heat.

Fire officials stated the strategy changed from “confine and contain” to aggressive suppression as conditions worsened. The Lodge, which offered iconic views of the canyon, has been a long-standing landmark, attracting many visitors.

The fire intensified over the weekend, fueled by high winds, and evacuated hikers in the area. Trails to the North Rim and Colorado River were closed, with emergency services issuing warnings for potential exposure to gas leaks from damaged facilities.

U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego have reached out to the Interior Secretary to address wildfire decision-making and prevention. Across the West, numerous wildfires remain uncontained, burning millions of acres.

The incident is reminiscent of past prescribed burns that resulted in large-scale wildfires. As residents and tourists reflect on the loss of the lodge, the park has limited access to the North Rim for the rest of the year as crews battle the inferno.