Wildfire Firefighters Raided by Immigration Agents in Unprecedented Operation

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In a shocking incident last week, federal immigration authorities raided a wildland firefighting operation in Washington state, arresting two firefighters and disrupting emergency response efforts. The operation, described by veteran firefighters as nearly unprecedented, raised serious concerns about the role of the management team overseeing the crews.

The raid occurred while crews were responding to the Bear Gulch fire, which has burned approximately 9,000 acres in and around Olympic National Park. Witnesses allege that the management team misled the firefighters, instructing them to a staging area under false pretenses, thereby allowing immigration agents to check their status.

“There’s really no way the wildfire management team could not have been involved,” said Riva Duncan, a former wildland fire chief. “We’re all talking about it. People are wondering if they go on a fire with this team, if that could happen to them.”

After being redirected to cut firewood for the local community, the crews were met by unmarked law enforcement vehicles. Federal agents proceeded to question the firefighters on their immigration status, a move that many believe reflects a severe breach of protocol during emergency operations.

Tom Stokesberry, the public information officer for Team 7, which is responsible for managing the incident, did not respond to requests for comment. Reportedly, top team leaders arranged for crews to be placed in a vulnerable position.

The incident has exacerbated tensions among firefighting crews, creating a climate of fear and distrust. “I felt beyond betrayed,” one firefighter said, requesting anonymity for protection. “What they did was messed up. They’d been talking about building relationships and trust. For them to say that and then go do this is mind-boggling.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection claimed that their involvement was tied to an ongoing investigation led by the federal Bureau of Land Management regarding alleged discrepancies on time cards submitted by the crews. However, it is said that addressing such issues internally is a common practice, and invoking law enforcement in this context is highly unusual.

Washington State Department of Natural Resources officials stated they were not informed of the raid until after it took place. Sources familiar with the incident indicate that the management team must have coordinated with federal agents, given the secure nature of active firefighting zones.

The crews involved were diverse, with many Hispanic workers and individuals on legal work visas. The director of strategy for the Innovation Law Lab expressed outrage over the incident, stating that risking the safety of community protectors for immigration checks is unacceptable.

“Conducting immigration enforcement while brave members of our community are risking their lives to protect us is really disgusting,” Isa Peña stated. Elected officials in Washington and Oregon are calling for more information on the status of the arrested firefighters as federal authorities remain largely silent.