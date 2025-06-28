News
Wildfire Near Eagle Foothills Prompts CodeRed Alert for Residents
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 100-acre wildfire, dubbed the Homer Fire, ignited Saturday near Beacon Light in the Eagle foothills. Federal and local firefighters are working to contain the blaze as a CodeRed alert is issued to residents in the area, urging them to avoid the vicinity.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office has closed the park north of Beacon Light, and Linder Road is closed at Stabler, also north of Beacon Light. First responders are actively asking residents to steer clear of these areas to facilitate firefighting efforts.
The Bureau of Land Management‘s Boise District reported that the fire began approximately 1.5 miles north of Beacon Light and half a mile west of Linder. The agency has deployed essential resources, including two overhead personnel, two fire engines, and one bulldozer, to assist in controlling the fire along with the Eagle Fire Department.
As of now, crews are diligently working to halt the fire’s spread, but officials have yet to provide any estimated times for containment. In their efforts, the Bureau of Land Management is managing the firefighting response.
Residents can also receive updates on emergencies by signing up for CodeRed alerts, which provide timely information regarding happenings that could impact local communities. For current updates on the Homer Fire, residents can contact the BLM Boise District Fire Information Line at 208-384-3378.
The onset of this wildfire coincides with Idaho’s peak wildfire season, where dry conditions heighten the fire risk across the region.
