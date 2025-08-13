Wildfire Smoke and Heat Advisory Impact Washington State

SEATTLE, Washington — The Puget Sound region is bracing for another hot day as a heat advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Meteorologist Ted Buehner reported temperatures nearing 90 degrees in the Seattle area and even higher in southern regions toward Portland.

Buehner noted that Sunday and Monday nights offered little relief with low temperatures not dropping below 69 degrees, setting a record for that date. “The previous record was 66, set in 1981,” he said.

As high temperatures return, so does the threat of wildfire smoke, with hazy conditions expected due to large fires burning on Vancouver Island and the Bear Gulch Fire on the Olympic Peninsula which has consumed nearly 5,800 acres and is only 3% contained.

“The heat is a silent killer. Remember the heat dome in June 2021,” Buehner cautioned, recalling the six consecutive days in 2021 when temperatures exceeded 100 degrees, leading to numerous heat-related fatalities.

To stay safe, Buehner recommends limiting outdoor activities during peak heat hours, drinking plenty of water, and finding air-conditioned spaces.

The heat is expected to begin lifting Tuesday night, bringing cooler air from the Pacific. However, this may also carry wildfire smoke deeper into the Puget Sound area, though Buehner anticipates quick dispersion due to oncoming marine clouds.

“We expect temperatures to drop into the 70s by midweek, with a possibility of rain this weekend,” Buehner explained, signifying a welcome end to the dry and hazardous conditions.

Residents are urged to monitor air quality and stay updated on local forecasts throughout this unstable weather pattern.