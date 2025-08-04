Wildfire Smoke Returns to Las Vegas Valley from California Fire

Las Vegas, NV – Wildfire smoke has made its way back into the Las Vegas valley this weekend. The smoke primarily comes from the Gifford Fire, which is burning just north of Santa Maria, California. This fire, which began on August 1, has already scorched over 39,000 acres and is currently only 5% contained.

As a result of the smoke, air quality in the Las Vegas area has dipped into the ‘moderate’ category. Officials indicate that much of the smoke is still suspended in the air rather than settling at lower elevations. Local meteorologists expect hazy skies to persist at least through Monday.

The heat is also on the rise in the region, with expected temperatures reaching a high of 108 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday. This temperature is four degrees warmer than the average for this time of year. The following days are expected to be even hotter, with highs of 109 degrees on Tuesday and 110 degrees on Wednesday.

An Extreme Heat Watch will take effect on Wednesday and Thursday for the Lower Colorado River Valley, Eastern Mojave County in Arizona, and Southern San Bernardino County in California. As of now, this heat alert has not been extended to Las Vegas.

In addition to the heat, sw southwestern winds are expected to strengthen in the afternoons, with gusts around 22 mph. This may lead to blowing dust and debris in the area. Residents are advised to take precautions during this period.